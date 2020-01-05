Home

PHYLLIS HALEY


1939 - 2020
PHYLLIS HALEY Obituary
PHYLLIS HALEY Phyllis Ann Haley, age 80, passed away December 30, 2019. She was born April 24 1939 in Pontiac, MI, to Robert and Birdie Sykes. Phyllis Ann was a Wonderful Woman, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Friend. She had a vivacious personality, and was truly loved by everyone. She supported Opera Las Vegas and the Philharmonic. She was a generous donor to the many charities she loved. Phyllis Ann is survived by 2 daughters, Debora Linge (Wally) and Julia O'Neill (Dwyane). 4 Grandchildren, Jessica, Carrie, Brian and Chloe. 3 Great-Grandchildren, Taylor, Sophie and Adria. She was preceded in death by her Husband D.B. Haley and her son Kevin O'Neill. Your Life was a Blessing Mom, Your Memory will always be with us. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St.Jude's Ranch for Children or . A Celebration of Her life will be held at a later date.
