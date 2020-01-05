|
PHYLLIS HALEY Phyllis Ann Haley, age 80, passed away December 30, 2019. She was born April 24 1939 in Pontiac, MI, to Robert and Birdie Sykes. Phyllis Ann was a Wonderful Woman, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Friend. She had a vivacious personality, and was truly loved by everyone. She supported Opera Las Vegas and the Philharmonic. She was a generous donor to the many charities she loved. Phyllis Ann is survived by 2 daughters, Debora Linge (Wally) and Julia O'Neill (Dwyane). 4 Grandchildren, Jessica, Carrie, Brian and Chloe. 3 Great-Grandchildren, Taylor, Sophie and Adria. She was preceded in death by her Husband D.B. Haley and her son Kevin O'Neill. Your Life was a Blessing Mom, Your Memory will always be with us. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St.Jude's Ranch for Children or . A Celebration of Her life will be held at a later date.