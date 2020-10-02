1/1
PHYLLIS JOAN BARNES
1934 - 2020
PHYLLIS JOAN BARNES In loving memory of Phyllis Joan Barnes. Born the youngest of eight children to Jay and Helen Lovell of LaGrange, Indiana March 13th 1934. Joan moved to Las Vegas when she was 5, married John Barnes in 1958, and had two children, Helen and Jerry. Preceding her in death were her husband John, son Jerry, and close sister Katie. She is survived by her daughter Helen Robertson, Son in law Robert, grandsons Bobby and Ben, Great grandsons Robert and Sebastian, and niece Sherry Benson. Joan went to be with Jesus September 14th, 2020. The celebration of life service will be on October 10th, 12:00, At Valley Vegas Church, 4500 W Sahara Ave, with a reception following.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Valley Vegas Church
