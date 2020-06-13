PHYLLIS M. SILVESTRI Phyllis M. Silvestri, long-time resident of Las Vegas, passed peacefully on June 6, 2020, at her home. Active for many years in Girl Scouts, Intl Training in Communication (Toastmistress), and Parliamentary Procedure, she made many lasting friendships at these organization and others. Born in Montreal on July 18, 1922 (nee Faughnan), she embarked on extensive travel throughout the United States and beyond after graduation from college. She settled in Las Vegas in 1952, where she married Vince Silvestri (since deceased) and had four children, Guy, Sharon Bangle, Vince, and Jim, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grand-children. Always an active sportswoman, she frequented the golf courses and tennis courts of town. She held numerous leadership and other support positions at her parish church, St. Anne's, and at Bishop Gorman High School. Her Parliamentary Procedure work led to many fruitful years at the Clark County School Board and various organizations throughout the city, country, and world. She was instructor of these procedures at High School level and at UNLV. She was that solid rock that anchored her family though all circumstances, and the admired member of the groups that she dedicated herself to. This includes her exercise and bridge teams, the Catholic Daughters of America, and the various organizations mentioned above. Her contributions to these many groups serve as a faithful legacy, not only to her family but to her chosen city as well. A memorial will be held Friday, June 19th, 6:30 to 8:30 PM, at Palm Mortuary on Eastern Avenue, with prayer service and parting words with simple reception to follow. (This site can accommodate up to 150 people with appropriate distancing.)