Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mosaic Church
9220 Manhattan Rd.
Henderson, NV
PHYLLIS NORRIS


1950 - 2019
PHYLLIS NORRIS Phyllis June Norris, 69, of Henderson, passed away October 24, 2019. She was born June 8, 1950, in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Bernard and Erma (Reyna) Fronckel. Phyllis worked as an administrative assistant in various positions with the State of Nevada including UNLV, Adult Mental Health, and Nevada Athletic Commission. She was a HOPE Chaplain lifetime member and volunteered at the Healing Room ministry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Sterrett. Surviving are her husband, of 50 years, Bob Norris; daughter, Bobbi Jo (Patrick) Sterrett; grandchildren, Marissa and Patrick Jr; and sisters, Charlene Keyser and Susan Kendrick. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2 at Mosaic Church, 9220 Manhattan Rd., Henderson, NV 89074.
