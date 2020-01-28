|
Pierre Bezard, 95, passed away peacefully in bed next to his wife Nadine on January 5, 2020. While he enjoyed a long, full, and healthy life, his hearing, sight and mobility had declined late in life, limiting his ability to interact well with those around him. In frustration, he would frequently lament, "Ce n'est pas facile d'etre vieux" (it is not easy to be old). Although his family is heartbroken without him, all are grateful that he no longer must suffer his physical limitations. Pierre was born June 16, 1924 in Paris, France. He survived WWII as a prisoner in a Nazi work camp where he met his lifelong friend Louis Juif. After the war, he returned to his family and began his career working backstage in theater. Although he never had much formal education, Pierre quickly ascended to the position of stage director, managing numerous productions including the Lido in Paris, Casino de Paris in Las Vegas, Ballet de Roland Petit, Solid Gold Las Vegas, Vive Les Girls, as well as touring shows worldwide. Over the course of his long career, Pierre collaborated with Howard Hughes, Pavarotti, Maurice Chevalier, Sandler and Young, The Smothers Brothers, Frederick Apcar, Line Renaud, Tibor Rudas, Louis Jouvet, Don Arden, Miss Bluebell, Leslie Caron and countless other show-business luminaries. He was very active in the Alliance Francais, and served as Honorary Consul for France in Las Vegas for many years and was awarded The Order of Merit by the French government. Despite his success, Pierre remained very humble and is universally remembered by all he worked with as a fair, honest, hardworking and above all, kind man.After a previous marriage blessed him with his first child Corinne, he met his life partner Nadine while working together in Paris. They soon married and spent 67 happy years together. In 1963, they took a chance to move to a small desert town in a foreign country for what they thought would be a five-year contract. However, soon Las Vegas became home for them and their two young boys. Embodying the American dream, they became American citizens in 1969, and with their support, enabled both of their sons to obtain professional degrees.Pierre had a deep love for animals and always delighted in pampering his beloved dogs and cats. He enjoyed sailing, boating, cars, exploring nature, and reading history. Pierre is survived by his wife Nadine; children Corinne, Herve and David; grandchildren, Guillaume, Aude, Chandra, Jenna, William and Jeffrey; as well as great and great great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at the family home on February 8th from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Las Vegas Animal Foundation in his name.
Services are pending. Saturday, February 8, 2020, 3 to 6pm, at Family Home, 3451 Sioux Way, Las Vegas, 89169,