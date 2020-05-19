Pio Vilar M.D.
1938 - 2020
Pio Mactal Vilar, Jr., MD, 81, of Summerlin, died on May 12, 2020, after successfully defeating COVID-19 but not its aftermath. He was the loving husband of Ruby L. Batan Vilar, MD, for 20 years, as well as the loving husband of Ester G. Vilar, MD, for 35 years before her death from multiple myeloma.

Pio was the beloved father of Carmela V. Wise and her husband, Richard, of Wayland, MA, and Philip Pio G. Vilar and his wife, Jennifer, of Whitefish, MT. He is also survived by his six grandchildren (whom he adored), Isabel Wise O'Gara and her husband Robert, Christopher (Corey) Wise, Catherine Wise, Henry Vilar, and Thomas Vilar, and three of his sisters, Mabini Castelo, Lydia Cruz, and Julieta Mactal.

Pio was born in the Philippines on August 24, 1938, the youngest of the eight children of Pio Sr. and Trinidad Vilar. He emigrated to the United States in 1963 as a medical resident, training in the DC, CT, and NYC areas before settling in St. Louis, MO. Pio practiced in St. Louis as a surgeon for 27 years before retiring to the Las Vegas area.

An active senior citizen, Pio enjoyed golf, bowling, photography, travel and medical missions. He and his wife Ruby were actively involved with several medical missions for many years, primarily focused on donating their medical expertise to underserved regions in their native Philippines. As a grandparent, Pio loved to golf, kayak, and crack jokes with his grandchildren. He loved nothing better than eating fresh seafood while surrounded by his family.

A memorial service celebrating Pio's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather together again. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pio's name can be sent to Feeding America (www.feedingamerica.org).

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Desert Memorial.

Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 19, 2020.
