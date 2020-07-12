Priscilla Jean McKinney Taylor, 91, passed away on July 4, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles, Ca on Sept 23, 1928. A resident of Las Vegas, Nv since the early 1950's. She was an active member of the 99's, Daughters of the Nile, and the Children's Service Guild. In her early years she was an avid race car driver and pilot. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh E Taylor, her parents, Ora E and Emma E McKinney, her brother Evan McKinney and grandson Beau Damron. Priscilla is survived by her sister Sally Sullivan, four daughters Christine Gunier, Candice Smith, Terry Alexander, Debra Slater, and son Gerald Taylor, 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Interment will be at Palm Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
in her name. There will be a celebration of life in September, please contact Terry at 702-870-3382 for further information. No services scheduled.