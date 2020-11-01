PRISCILLA MAY GOULD May 31, 1924 - October 7, 2020 Priscilla, Pud, May Gould (Knights) age 96, passed away peacefully at her home October 7, 2020. She was born in Illinois on May 31, 1924. She married the love of her life, Everett J Gould, in Royal Oak, Michigan, who preceded her in death in 2003. Priscilla is survived by her children, Judith S. Gould, Donna L Whiteley, and James E Gould; as well as grandchildren, Deanna L Barnett, Ross R Piper and Parnell White; great grandchildren, Alaena Knapp, Kaitlyn Knapp and Ryalah Piper. She enjoyed camping and classic cars with her husband, family and friends. Their favorite activities were water skiing, swimming, boating, and car shows. Her circle of friends was large. After moving to Las Vegas friends were treated to terrific guided tours when they visited. Priscilla was active playing Texas Hold'em and bridge as well as enjoying water exercise classes. She volunteered for 10 years at Spring Valley Hospital. The family had a small gathering in the home to reminisce, tell stories and share chocolate chip cookies on October 10th. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to give.ccf.org/Priscilla