PROVIDENZA "BETTY" MERLINO Providenza "Betty" Merlino, 87, of North Las Vegas, passed away on August 10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Betty was born in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Rosa Marascia on January 14, 1933. She married the love of her life, Paul Merlino, in 1954. They were together for 55 years until his passing in 2009. Betty raised five children Guy, Paul, Joe, Rich, and Lisa. Betty held various jobs throughout her life, but her favorite was as a daycare provider where she enjoyed taking care of children. Her most coveted job was that of taking care of her own children. From attending every school function, to playing a major role in her sons' business, to raising her granddaughter Lisa as her own daughter, to moving across country to be with her son Joe while he went through cancer treatment, and so much more, Betty was all things to everyone. She helped friends and even strangers as readily as family. She was always warm, generous, caring and very giving. Betty especially enjoyed her 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm, Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home in the mausoleum chapel located at 6200 S Eastern Ave in Las Vegas. Funeral Services will be held graveside at 9am on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Betty wanted donations made in her name to St Jude's Hospital for Children or The Ronald McDonald House. The family of Betty Merlino wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors at Centennial Hills Hospital.