PUMI IORIO Pumi Iorio, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on Sunday Nov. 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Pumi was a resident of Las Vegas since 1975. During her lifetime Pumi was a highly successful business owner of restaurants for over 20 years in Las Vegas and Henderson, as well as a business in Brooklyn, New York. Pumi was a very compassionate and caring person who was truly kind, generous and gracious to everyone she met. Throughout the years that Pumi owned her businesses she always greeted customers with warmth, courtesy, and a smile. Pumi also is remembered for treating her employees with respect, dignity, and compassion, which is why many of her employees decided to work for her so long. We will all deeply miss Pumi's warmth and genuine smile, and her hospitable personality was evident to all who met her. Pumi is survived by her daughter Sue, son John, son-in-law George, daughter-in-law Yu Jeong, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grand-children, and Mia her Chihuahua. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wed., Nov. 25, at Palm Eastern Mortuary. We will all miss you dearly. May the Lord Jesus bless your soul. May Pumi Rest-in Peace.