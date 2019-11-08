|
|
Q.B. BUSH Q.B. Bush was born May 7, 1931 in Cleveland Conty, Fordyce, AR to the union of Jessie and Queentilla Bush. Q.B. graduated from the Dallas County Training Center in Fordyce. He married Elouise York in 1957. To their union were born three children, Dalora, Valora and Anthony Bush. Q.B. was a dedicated member of the US Military. He relocated to Las Vegas, in 1954 after the Korean War because of his interest in gaming. Starting out as a porter at the Sands Hotel he eventually went to dealer's school and became a dealer at the Moulin Rouge. After the Moulin Rouge closed, he worked as a Box Man and a Shift Boss at The Town Tavern. He then became the casino manager at the El Morocco, before opening his own Dealer's school in Las Vegas. The 1960s and 70s proved to be an integral time period in the lives of Blacks living in Las Vegas with focus on Strip Integration and the emergence of the consent decree. Q.B. played an important role as a social advocate who fought for job growth, economic development and equality for black workers in Las Vegas. He was the first black person to own a dealing school and one of the first blacks to work on the Las Vegas strip. Q.B. loved traveling, playing coon can, sitting under the tree talking with friends, and watching sports and MSNBC on television. He would lovingly supply the community with sweet potatoes and pecans and was affectionately known as "The sweet potato man". Q.B. was preceded in death by his wife Elouise; parents Jessie and Queentilla Bush; and brothers Charles and James Bush. Q.B. is survived by his three children, Dalora, Valora, and Anthony Bush; sister-in-law Coleen Wilson; brother-in-law Sam Taylor; three God sons Sam Smith, Terry Rogers, and Kerry Hall; one God daughter Glynda White; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place from 3-7PM Friday, November 8 with a funeral service at 12PM Saturday, November 9, both at Palm Downtown Mortuary 132 N Main St. Burial to take place at Palm Eastern Cemetery immediately following services.