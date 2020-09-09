Quentin (Quent) C. Jurgensen, age 95 of Las Vegas, passed away on September 4, 2020, at Summerlin Hospital. Born December 10, 1924, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Jennie and Charles Jurgensen, Quent served in the U.S. Army 45th Infantry Division during WWII. He graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering in 1949 and later earned a MBA from the University of Delaware. Quent worked for E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. for 35 years primarily in Wilmington, DE. He was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity and enjoyed hiking, travel trailering, skiing, tennis, and square dancing.



Quent is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen Claire Jurgensen (Las Vegas, NV), his four sons, Stewart (Raleigh, NC), Charles (Loveland, CO), John (Columbia, SC), George (Wilmington, DE), 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Quent's crematory remains will be placed at Palm Memorial Park-Northwest, Las Vegas, NV. Memorials can be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church (Las Vegas, NV), Lehigh University (Bethlehem, PA) and Human Good Foundation (Pleasanton, CA).



No services scheduled.



