QUINTILLA HORN BAYSINGER Quintilla Horn Baysinger, 91, passed away Sept. 22, 2019. She was born Jan. 15, 1928 in Alfalfa, OK, Caddo County, the last surviving child to John L. Horn and Mary F. Teal. Quin had five children, Carol, Lorraine, Aaron, David and Preston and was married to Orrie Baysinger of Las Vegas. Quin was valedictorian at her high school and had many accomplishments: beautician, newspaper editor, licensed practical nurse (practicing until the age of 86), a published author of many stories and poems, an accomplished pianist, excellent accordion player and composed music and lyrics throughout her life. Quin was loved by her extended family and compiled books of photos, stories and important date of multiple generations. She was a selfless, Christ-like woman to her children, family, friends and everyone in need. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all know the world is a much better place because of Quin's lifelong service. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Sept. 28, at 4040 E. Wyoming, Las Vegas, NV 89104.