R. ROSS JOHNSON R. Ross Johnson moved on to his heavenly home on November 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Ross was born in Brigham City, Utah on July 24, 1940 and lived there until he was nine. He moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where he graduated from Las Vegas High School and met his sweetheart Susan Bunker. After serving a mission in the North Central States mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he and Susan were married on October 26, 1962 in the St. George Utah Temple. He graduated from Brigham Young University and he and Susan moved to Los Angeles where Ross began his career in accounting. They lived in Los Angeles and Boise, Idaho before moving back to Las Vegas and then finally to Boulder City, Nevada where they have lived for almost 40 years. Ross enjoyed his professional career, including spending nineteen years as the chief financial officer for the Clark County Department of Aviation at McCarran Airport. After retirement, he and Susan were able to serve a mission together in Kirtland, Ohio. His favorite activities were traveling with Susan and his family, golfing, studying the scriptures, teaching and serving in the Las Vegas Temple. Ross is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susan Bunker Johnson and his children Martin (Charlaan) Johnson, Jennie (Ken) Best and Mark (Julie) Johnson. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Ross was a man of great faith; he had an unshakable testimony of his Savior. He was a friend to all and was genuinely interested in everyone he met. His legacy will live on as he influenced all who knew him. He was a good man! Family will welcome friends at the visitation on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:30 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 1550 Buchanan Blvd Boulder City, NV. Funeral service will be at 12 noon, and will be for family and invited guest. Burial will follow at the Boulder City Cemetery. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humanitarian Aid Fund for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.