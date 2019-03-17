RAFAEL "COCO" MEDINA It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Rafael "Coco" Medina Thursday, February 28, 2019, after reaching the age of 86 years old. He died peacefully with his family by his side. Coco enjoyed spending time in his yard gardening, caring for his chickens, and his loving dog, "Rocky." He loved fishing and hunting with his son, grandchildren, and family friends. He was a devoted loving husband and an amazing father who did the best he could to teach and guide his children. He loved all of his grandchildren and great grand-daughter. Coco will be forever remembered for his caring heart and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in Heaven watching over us. He is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Juana Medina; his children, Rafael Medina Jr., Neddy Alvarez, and Nury DePiazza; in-laws, Melissa Medina and Pedro Alvarez Sr; grandchildren, Pedro Jr., Trey, Richard, Tori, Lordis, Tyler, AJ, and Toby; and great-granddaughter, Sadie. No service will be held at this time. Read More Listen to Obituary