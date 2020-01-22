|
|
RALPH "CUCO" ESCOTO Ralph "Cuco" Escoto, 82, of Las Vegas, passed away January 15, 2020. He was born July 4, 1937 in Orange, CA to Emiterio Escoto and Lazara Hernandez. He was raised on a farm and was one of nine children. Cuco moved to Las Vegas in 1969, where he managed several restaurants and cantinas. He enjoyed gardening, going to garage sales and giving to families. He was instrumental in helping people move from Santa Maria, Mexico to Las Vegas. He was also a grandfather to his nephew's family. We are forever thankful for Cuco's love and generosity. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Cuco is survived by siblings, Elena, Alberto and Lorraine Escoto; as well as many family members in Las Vegas, California and Mexico. Visitation will be 3-9 p.m. Mon., Jan 27, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Services will be from 11 a.m.-noon Tue., Jan 28, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 220 N. 14th St., Las Vegas, NV 89101. Committal Service will be at 1-2 p.m. at Palm Eastern Mortuary.