Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
220 N. 14th St.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH ESCOTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH "CUCO" ESCOTO


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH "CUCO" ESCOTO Ralph "Cuco" Escoto, 82, of Las Vegas, passed away January 15, 2020. He was born July 4, 1937 in Orange, CA to Emiterio Escoto and Lazara Hernandez. He was raised on a farm and was one of nine children. Cuco moved to Las Vegas in 1969, where he managed several restaurants and cantinas. He enjoyed gardening, going to garage sales and giving to families. He was instrumental in helping people move from Santa Maria, Mexico to Las Vegas. He was also a grandfather to his nephew's family. We are forever thankful for Cuco's love and generosity. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Cuco is survived by siblings, Elena, Alberto and Lorraine Escoto; as well as many family members in Las Vegas, California and Mexico. Visitation will be 3-9 p.m. Mon., Jan 27, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Services will be from 11 a.m.-noon Tue., Jan 28, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 220 N. 14th St., Las Vegas, NV 89101. Committal Service will be at 1-2 p.m. at Palm Eastern Mortuary.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -