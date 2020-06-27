RALPH JOHN NICHOLS
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RALPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RALPH JOHN NICHOLS Ralph John Nichols was born on January 5, 1945. He was a long-time Baccarat and Blackjack dealer in Las Vegas, NV. He passed away on June 23, 2020. He is survived by his 4 daughters Nicole Beltran, Ashley Nichols, Morgan Corral her husband Johnny Corral and Brianna Nichols and his 2 sisters, Evelyn Nichols and Kathy Evans. In addition, he leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 7 nieces and 1 nephew. His humor, strong will, genuine heart, and incredible voice will be missed tremendously. Viewing will be 1-4 p.m., with services starting at 2 p.m, Mon., June 29, at Kraft Sussman Funeral Home. We will also have a reception following the service. Burial will be on June 30, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
02:00 PM
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Burial
11:15 AM
Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved