RALPH JOHN NICHOLS Ralph John Nichols was born on January 5, 1945. He was a long-time Baccarat and Blackjack dealer in Las Vegas, NV. He passed away on June 23, 2020. He is survived by his 4 daughters Nicole Beltran, Ashley Nichols, Morgan Corral her husband Johnny Corral and Brianna Nichols and his 2 sisters, Evelyn Nichols and Kathy Evans. In addition, he leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 7 nieces and 1 nephew. His humor, strong will, genuine heart, and incredible voice will be missed tremendously. Viewing will be 1-4 p.m., with services starting at 2 p.m, Mon., June 29, at Kraft Sussman Funeral Home. We will also have a reception following the service. Burial will be on June 30, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City.