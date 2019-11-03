|
RALPH MARSHALL JR Ralph Marshall Jr., age 83, went to be with the Lord October 17, 2019 in Las Vegas. Ralph was born March 22, 1936 in Clarksburg, WV to Ralph and Lena Marshall. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after proudly serving our country for 21 years. Ralph was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Ralph and Lena Marshall; and by his sister, Lilly Booth. He is survived by his wife, Helen of 62 Years; two daughters, Tammie (husband Jack Davis) and Kelly (husband David Mann) both of Las Vegas; four Grandchildren, Joshua Mann, Alexandra Cromie, David Mann and Kayla Mann; four Great-Grandchildren, Ashlynn, Arabella, Jayden and Remington; two sisters, Betty Brown and Dorthy Bright of Clarksburg; and a host of extended family of Las Vegas and Clarksburg. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tue., Nov. 5, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Celebration of Life to follow at 1 p.m. at the Marshall Home Las Vegas.