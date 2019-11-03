Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Boulder City, NV
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
the Marshall Home
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ralph marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ralph marshall jr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ralph marshall jr. Obituary
RALPH MARSHALL JR Ralph Marshall Jr., age 83, went to be with the Lord October 17, 2019 in Las Vegas. Ralph was born March 22, 1936 in Clarksburg, WV to Ralph and Lena Marshall. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after proudly serving our country for 21 years. Ralph was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Ralph and Lena Marshall; and by his sister, Lilly Booth. He is survived by his wife, Helen of 62 Years; two daughters, Tammie (husband Jack Davis) and Kelly (husband David Mann) both of Las Vegas; four Grandchildren, Joshua Mann, Alexandra Cromie, David Mann and Kayla Mann; four Great-Grandchildren, Ashlynn, Arabella, Jayden and Remington; two sisters, Betty Brown and Dorthy Bright of Clarksburg; and a host of extended family of Las Vegas and Clarksburg. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tue., Nov. 5, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Celebration of Life to follow at 1 p.m. at the Marshall Home Las Vegas.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now