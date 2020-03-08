|
DR RAMON HIZON Hizon, Dr. Ramon "Monching", age 81, passed away February 28, 2020, in Edina, MN, a loving son, brother, husband, father, lolo, tito, cousin, and ninong. Born December 10, 1938 in Agdao, Davao City, Philippines. Married Lusia Perla Baltazar on April 24, 1964. Family moved to Wichita in 1972, he was a well-respected physician and mentor. A devout Catholic and choir member of St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Vincent de Paul, and Church of the Magdalen parishes. Loved golf, Notre Dame football, KU basketball, cruises and making people laugh. Survived by his wife, Perla; children, Rob (Michele) Hizon, Terry Ann (Brenda) Hizon, John (Michele) Hizon; 3 grandchildren; mother: Esperanza; siblings: Myla, Bing, Angga, Datu, and Marichu and Ima Sabado, who took care of Ramon and his family. Preceded by father, Sotero; parents-in-Law: Emilio and Eufemia Baltazar and sister-in-law, Fe Baltazar. Mass of Christian Burial on APRIL 14 at 11 AM, with visitation starting at 9:30 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake, MN. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Hasting, MN. Memorials preferred and distributed in Ramon's name, by the family. Share tributes online at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com