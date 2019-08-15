Home

RANDALL "RANDY" KNOLLER Randall "Randy" Knoller, loving son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away August 3, 2019. He was born February 17, 1944 in San Francisco. He moved to Las Vegs as a young child and lived there the rest of his life. He graduated from Las Vegas High School and from the University of Arizona. He worked as a realtor and in the assessor's office. He was preceded in death by his parents, H.R. "Doc" Knoller and Pauline Knoller. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Mendenhall (David) of Las and Janet Kotler (Norman) of Israel; and several nieces and nephews.
