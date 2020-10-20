Randy H. Warren, 65 of Las Vegas, Nevada, beloved husband, father, and Papa gained his angel wings on October 10, 2020. He just could not wait any longer to be reunited with the love of his life, Diane.



Randy was born on October 8, 1955 to Dean and Sue Warren in Modesto, CA.



Randy graduated Chaffey High School in 1972 in Ontario, CA. Trust me when I tell you, the teachers and staff could not wait to get him out of there. When he was not ditching school, or punching the Social Studies teacher, Randy could be seen drag racing in the parking lot.Randy was a typical 70's kid.



On New Year's Eve, 1971 at the Rose Parade, Randy met the love of his life, Diane. At midnight, they shared their very first kiss. Little did they know, as they welcomed in the New Year, that was also the start of their 46 years together. They continued to celebrate their first kiss there on Pasadena Avenue for many years afterwards.



After high school Randy continued to work for his father in California. In 1997 he moved his family to Nevada to run the Las Vegas branch of American Jetting Services, where he ran the business with his son JJ.



Randy was a passionate Las Vegas Raiders fan, NASCAR enthusiast and loved the Vegas Golden Knights.



Anyone who knew Randy knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Randy was proceeded in death by his parents Dean and Sue Warren, his wife Diane Warren. He is survived by his two children Tiffany (Mike) Conder, Jarret Warren and grandchildren, Landon, Riley, and Rider. Siblings Rick (Jane) Warren, Rusty (Vicki) Warren, Renee (Rob) Templeton and Robyn (Joe) Rappaport. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10am, at Davis Cemetary, 6200 S Eastern, Las Vegas, 89119,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store