Ray A. Rossetti, 89, son of Mauro and Emma (Zazzetti) Rossetti of Chicago Heights, IL, passed away at his home in Henderson, NV on June 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his spouse Della Rossetti, former spouse Marlene "Dolly" (Prox) Rossetti, brother Joe (LaVerne) Rossetti, and daughter Doreen (George Corradetti) Cornett.
He is survived by his two daughters Cheryl (Michael) Wolgamott and Gloria (Paul) Virgo, two stepdaughters Kelly Conmey and Annie Oberleitner, and long-time companion Marie (Colaizzi) Topper. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Sheila (Paul) Tecroney, Jeremy (Annette) Hoffman, Emily (Adam) Washington, Tony La Chapelle, Carrie (Matt) Marcus, Erin Wolgamott, Gina (Brian) Pacula, Pam Katz, Jake Virgo, and Andreas Oberleitner, and nine great-grandchildren.
Ray served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Panama. For the first 20 years of his professional career he was co-owner of Skyway Trucking, Inc. in Flossmoor, IL. He then worked in various leadership positions for Waste Management Corporation throughout the country, living in Ypsilanti, MI, Rochester, NY, Boca Raton, FL, Honolulu, HI, and Santa Rosa, CA. Retiring in 2001, Ray moved to Henderson, NV where he was very active in the community.
Ray graduated from Bloom Township High School in Chicago Heights, IL in 1948. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans (CWV). Ray belonged to the Titans, a group of golfers and friends in Henderson, NV. In addition to playing in several PGA Pro-Am matches, Ray won many golf tournaments and shot a hole-in-one in Hawaii in 1999!
Las Vegas was always Ray's favorite town, and in addition to enjoying golf, Blackjack, and deep-sea fishing, Ray loved entertaining family and friends. Someone once said, "Ray was one of the last old-time Italians. Those who knew him cannot listen to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, or Tony Bennett without seeing his smile. He had a long, well-lived life, and he did it "his way."
Memorials for Ray will take place in Henderson and Flossmoor. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) would be appreciated.
No services scheduled. Memorial service to be determined..