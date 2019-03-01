RAY DUNCAN Ray D. Duncan died last Monday evening, February 25, 2019, at the age of 88. He was born December 9, 1930, in Idaho Falls, ID. He worked for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, the Energy Research and Development Administration and finally with the U.S. Department of Energy. His career began in 1951 in the Reactor Program in Idaho Falls, and after leaving for a time to attend college, worked in the AEC Uranium Exploration Program in Salt Lake City, and later transferred to the Headquarters of the Operations Office in Grand Junction, CO. He transferred to the Nevada Operations Office shortly after it was formed in 1962. He held a number of positions starting as a Branch Chief, Division Director and Assistant Manager for Administration. He was appointed Deputy Manager in 1981 and continued in that position until his retirement in 1986 after more than 33 years of service. He was a member of the Senior Executive Service and received numerous awards and bonuses for outstanding service. In 1983, he was awarded the permanent rank of Meritorious Executive in the Senior Executive Service by President Ronald Reagan. Following retirement he provided management consulting services to the government as well as a number of private firms which kept him fully occupied for the next several years. He traveled extensively throughout the United States and several foreign countries while he was on active duty and later as a consultant. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was an accomplished fisherman, golfer, woodworker and wood carver and made many beautiful things for his family and friends. He was also involved in genealogical research and had recorded more than 200,000 relatives in his computer files. He was preceded in death by his wife, of almost 55 years, Carol Duncan; two daughters, Eileen and Kristin Duncan; and two brothers, Robert and Calvin Duncan, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Janee' (Jim) Scott; a son, Bryan (Christine) Duncan; three grandchildren, Adam Scott, Tailor Duncan and Parker Duncan; a brother, Boyd Duncan; and a sister, Lynn Davidson. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Fri., March 1, at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. An additional visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sat., March 2, with services following at 11 a.m., both at the LDS Church, 3400 W Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89102. Ray will be buried Tue., March 5, beside his wife and daughter in the Teton-Newdale Idaho Cemetery. Read More Listen to Obituary