RAY FARRER
RAY FARRER Ray Farrer, born March 14, 1935, passed away quietly in his sleep on October 29, 2020. His wife of 67 years is Maryetta Farrer. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery starting at 2:00 PM. For details and tributes please go to www.premierfuneral.com.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
October 31, 2020
I went to school with Ray from grade school to high school Douglas, Roosevelt Jr High to East High, I just lost my husband , jerry Butler on September 23 and so I perhaps know the how you feel Maryetta . As I write this I-have tears running down my face. I have plants and flowers from his funeral all around me as I sit in the chair next to his empty chair.
I have no family living in Logan and our children and grandchildren live in Germany, Nevada, Georgia, Florida, Oregon, Texas, New York and Arizona
I was sad when Fred and Luanna canceled our high school reunion last year and donated our funds to East High.
Perhaps our paths might pass some time in the future!
(Gladys) Anne Pannier Butler
Friend
October 31, 2020
So sorry to learn of Ray's passing. I have many great memories of times in Las Vegas, when our paths crossed.
Carma G. Richens
Friend
