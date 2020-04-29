|
|
Ray G. Salaz, "Papa" was called home on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020. He was born May 15, 1935 and was a long time resident of the Las Vegas area. Papa is survived by his wife, Rose Salaz and his children, Rayna Vaccarino, Rita Howard, and Herman Salaz. Grandchildren, Joshua Howard, Alysha Giovingo, Dylan Russell, and Kayla Vaccarino and one great grandchild Kaydence Giovingo. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Services will be private. Thursday, April 30, 2020, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. , at Palm Mortuary , 1325 N Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89101,