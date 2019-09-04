|
RAYMOND CHENOWETH Raymond Chenoweth, a Las Vegas resident, passed away at 85 years of age, Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born to Ray and Lucille Chenoweth in St. Louis. Ray moved to Las Vegas from Southern California in 1960 and founded Nellis Cab Company in 1962. He started with one taxicab and grew the business to be one of the largest in Las Vegas. In keeping with his entrepreneurial spirit, he also founded several other businesses over the years, including Ambassador Limousine. Ray showed great generosity to his friends, family and business associates. He was a passionate collector of classic cars and a true lover of animals. Ray's guidance, generosity and loyalty will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the communities he served. He will be remembered as a man with a great sense of humor and a big heart. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, dearly loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Elaine; daughters, Rebecca, Michelle, Lisa, Natalie, and Julie; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Tina Silva. He was predeceased by his daughter, Candace. In accordance with Ray's wishes, there will be no services or ceremony.