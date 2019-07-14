|
RAYMOND DUARTE WWII Army Staff Sergeant Veteran and DOD retiree, Raymond H. Duarte, passed away at the age of 93 on June 29, 2019. Ray was born on July 23, 1925 in Honolulu, HI and resided for the last 22 years at Sun City McDonald Ranch in Henderson. Ray is survived by his sister, Lilly King; two daughters, Raynette Rawles and Annette McCandless; two sons, Dennis Duarte and Desmond Duarte; eleven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation and reception will be from 4-6 p.m. Fri., July 19, with a Rosary to follow at 6 p.m., all at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery, 7600 S Eastern Ave Las Vegas, NV 89123.