RAYMOND EGELHOFF Raymond E. Egelhoff, Love of My Life, My Friend, My Strength, was called home March 1, 2019, after 91 years of life. He served his country for 21 years in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer, and 34 years as a U. S. Postal Carrier. He was married to the Love of his Life, Joy A. Egelhoff, for over 30 years. Ray went home to be with his son, Roy; his daughter, Linda Ramsey; his brother, Tom Egelhoff; parents, Thomas P. Egelhoff and Naomi I. Egelhoff. Ray is survived by his wife, Joy; his stepdaughter, Sallie Dinkler and stepson, Charles Dinkler; his grandchildren, Arial and Sean Ramsey; son-in-law, Robert Ramsey; his brother, Johnray Egelhoff and wife, Geneva; and many nieces and nephews and their families. Ray loved life, his service to this nation, and his amazing love of his life, Joy. We will miss you, Ray.