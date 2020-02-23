|
RAYMOND HAMMAN Raymond Richard Hamman was born in St. Louis in 1925 to a family of hard working bakers. He passed away February 11, 2020 in Las Vegas. In 1943, shortly after graduating from St. Louis Southwest High School, he joined the Army Air Corps; a year later, as a 19-year-old ball-turret gunner, he was flying on bombing runs out of Italy with the 15th Air Force. He flew 15 safe missions, and on the16th mission two of the engines faltered and the pilots tried to return to base. When the B-17 descended into Yugoslavian airspace it was hit with anti-aircraft flak and ultimately crash-landed near a town called Ljubljana. The crew congratulated the pilots because they were safe, however they were all captured immediately. He was one of the thousands of U.S. soldiers and airmen who were freed from Moosburg Stalag 7A in Germany, after tanks from Gen. George S. Patton's 14th Armored Division blasted their way through the last pockets of Nazi resistance. Ray didn't consider himself a war hero, he said he was "a survivor." "God took care of me," Ray said. He had lived in Las Vegas since 1952 when he brought Barbara over from England on the Queen Mary and married her at The Little Church of the West. Ray became a Commercial Real Estate Broker buying and selling raw land around Las Vegas, working from his little dune buggy with his young daughters. Ray Hamman left this life peacefully at the age of 94, surrounded with loving family and friends. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Lydia (nee Buck) Hamman; and brothers, Roland E. Hamman Jr., Warren Hamman, and his wife Barbara Joan Hamman. Ray is survived by his daughters Gaylyn (Michael) Kinnett and Lisa Joy Hamman; grandson Joshua Banker; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a very loving and generous man, and will be missed by many who thought he was a hero. Celebration of Life will be held in April 2020.