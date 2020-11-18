Raymond J. Flynn III was born in Queens, NY to Raymond II & Joan Flynn. In 1980, he was hired by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Ray retired in 2013 as an Assistant Sheriff after serving over 32 years with LVMPD.



Ray is survived by his wife, Linda, four children, Joshua (Meghan), Kimberly (Dan), Raymond IV, and Kelli (Joe), and five grandchildren who he adored.



Those who wish to honor Ray may make gifts in his memory to Alcoholics Anonymous, The Crossing Church LV, or Blue H.E.L.P. Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 1:30-9:00pm at Palm Mortuary located at 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10am at The Crossing Church located at 7950 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89113.



