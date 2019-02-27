Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
Services
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Viator Catholic Church
2461 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
RAYMOND OLIVAS


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RAYMOND OLIVAS Obituary
RAYMOND OLIVAS Raymond DeAnda Olivas, "Sonny", 84, passed away Feb. 22, 2019. Ray was born January 17, 1935 and was a resident of Las Vegas for most of the past 56 years. He was one of the early members of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, active in the Knights of Columbus and served on the board of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. Ray was a school teacher in the Clark County School District and gained the fond respect of his students and peers for 33 years before he retired. After some time off, he decided he would use his bi-lingual skills and work part-time for Nuance Duty Free at McCarran International Airport. During his 10 years there, his co-workers and customers always looked forward to seeing his smile and accepting his warm greetings. Ray was a loving father, brother, granddad, uncle and friend who always said that there was nothing more important to him than family. He is survived by his brothers, Bob (Pat) Olivas and Paul (Kerry) Stapleton; four children, Lisa (JD) Olivas-Cook, Ted (Melissa), Terry (Peggy) and Michael Olivas; six grandchildren, Tyler, Jake, Iva, Trevor, Tony and Rayah; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89119. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Viator Catholic Church, 2461 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89121 with reception to follow. The family is requesting donations to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in lieu of flowers.
