RAYMOND RICHARD BROOKS Raymond R. Brooks, 88, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was the third son of Charles & Daisy W. Brooks and the brother of Ada Groff (Colorado), Glenn Brooks (California) and Chris (Cynthia) Brooks (Illinois). He was schooled in Monmouth where he graduated from Monmouth College with a BS in Physics. After serving in the Army Security Agency in Japan, he returned home to teach math in the Monmouth Public School System before beginning a career with the U.S. Navy Department, later transferring to the private sector with Minneapolis Honeywell and ARINC Research from which he retired. He leaves to mourn his passing, his beloved wife of 61 years, Failyn (Gilchrist), daughter Donnyce (Justin) Massey, sons Jeffrey (Barbara) Brooks and Richard Brooks, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Having been an honored athlete throughout his school years, he turned to golf which he shared with his wife as they vacationed around the country. They also visited Japan on three occasions where they have friends happy to welcome them back. He became friends with many while a member at Stallion Mtn. CC. He will be missed by all who knew him. "RAY DAY" OPEN HOUSE Scheduled for March 28, 2020.
