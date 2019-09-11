|
REBECCA A. CLARK Rebecca A. Clark of Henderson, passed away Sept. 7, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born June 11, 1931 in Lake County, TN to the late Lovie Mae (Dotson) and John Young. She graduated from Flowers High School in Chicago and received her RN degree from Michael Reese Hospital. She worked as a registered nurse until her retirement in 1996. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Frank Piron Clark. She and Frank lived most of their married life in Floral Park, NY. They moved to Nevada in 2001 where they found a wonderful retirement community at Anthem in Henderson. They built a lovely home in Anthem and enjoyed their new home and the Nevada weather for many years. Rebecca was an avid bridge player, seamstress, crossword aficionado, superb baker, and lively storyteller. She was a long-time member of Green Valley Presbyterian Church in Henderson. Always social, Rebecca easily made many friends throughout the community and in her neighborhood. She is survived by her four children, Kimberly Clark Galloway (Jim), Melissa, Jonathan (Stacey), and Allison (Dana) Clark; her grandchildren, MacKenzie, Tyler and Grady Clark; and her great-grandson, Parker William Clark. Rebecca was a kind and loving wife, Mother and friend who lived life to the fullest. She was smart, funny, strong-willed, and always enjoyed a good laugh. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be at 5:30 p.m. Fri., Sept. 13, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Sept. 14 at Green Valley Presbyterian Church, 1798 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89074. Burial to follow at Palm Cemetery-Eastern. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the organizations Rebecca supported: The Salvation Army, the , or the .