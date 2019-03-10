Rebecca aka Beppy, 68, of Las Vegas, passed away March 3, 2019 in Las Vegas. Beppy was born in Reno, NV to Daisy and Robert Morgan on September 21, 1950.



Beppy was a cocktail waitress, one of the toughest around, for over 40 years. She played an active role in her local Culinary Union. And was active in her community, helping to facilitate the development of Freedom Park in the 1970's. Beppy was a huge animal lover, especially dogs and horses. And loved her friends and family fiercely. She will be sorely missed by many.



Beppy is survived by her brothers Mark Morgan, Miles Morgan Sr., and Jason Busch; nephew Miles Morgan Jr and family; nieces July Hand and Sydney Carey; great nephews Trent Wittman and Emery and Liam Carey.



In lieu of a traditional service they family will be planting a memorial tree at Sunset park followed by a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Please go to www.facebook.com/groups/259887014886873/



for additional information about celebrating Beppy's life with us. Read More Listen to Obituary