|
|
REBECCA RUDDEN Rebecca "Becky" Mensh Rudden, 94, of Henderson, a retired manager for the Marshall-Russo Clothing Company, passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019. Becky was born June 13, 1924, in Washington DC to Harry and Sarah Mensh (nee Davider) and was a southern Nevada resident since 1972. She was preceded in death by her parents; Daniel, her beloved husband, of 52 years; and two sisters, Dorothy Ahmanson and Betty Piker. She is survived by her three sons, Julius "Jerry" (Sue), Jon (Janice), and Richard "Rick" (Deborah); six grandchildren, Shari Zibby (Steve), Lori Bjorkquist (Erik), Bryan Rudden (Courtney), Jodi Cooper (Daniel), Lisa Rudden, and Blaire McCoy (Nick); and twelve great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thu., March 14, at Palm Valley View Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave. Family requests that memorial donations sent to Children's Tumor Foundation. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.