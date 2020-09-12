Regina Murphy, 67, died peacefully at her home on September 4. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1954, Regina moved to Las Vegas in 1973. She appears to have been at least partially responsible for Las Vegas' population boom, having led a long line of Murphy's, Picini's, Burkhardt's and loads of other families to move here, resulting in the birth of at least half of all Vegas Born VGK fans.
As the "R" in J & R Flooring, Regina founded what was to become one of the largest flooring companies in Nevada, resulting in the long term employment of many families, and a company whose defining success is that it was built so much more around people and service than product. While she left the company to be run by her daughter in 1995, her founding principles guide it still today.
Regina's true calling in life was as a healer and a giver, always paying her blessings forward and never letting life's difficulties, as heavy as they may have been at times, get in the way of gratitude for life's boundless gifts and wonders. Every person she touched with her healing light touched another, and another, and another still; her love and light spreading infinitely throughout the universe. Her gifts were boundless and she shared them with unmatched urgency and passion.
Regina was blessed with a large family rich in love and connection. She is preceded in death by her son, John Picini Jr. and her husband, David Coffey. She is survived by her loving daughters Jamie and Michelle; her grandchildren; the Fabulous Murphy sisters, and countless others who have felt her familial connection and warmth permeate their lives.
A true creative, Regina divined soothing sound frequencies and hereby grants her gift to the world at www.secretsofsoundtherapy.com
In lieu of flowers, please practice one random act of kindness each day in Regina's name, and always pay your blessings forward.
Services will be private.