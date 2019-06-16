REGINALD WEAVER Reginald R. Weaver, {Reggie} (Plug) My darling husband, most importantly my hero, was one of the strongest men on earth. June 10th, 2019, a tragic ending to a beautiful love story. Reg chose to be in his warm, quiet, patriotic home as time drew near. He passed away in my arms, his son and his best friend of 52 years at his side. It was almost two years ago when he was diagnosed with end stage NASH. Against the odds he persevered and kept fighting, doing everything possible to beat this deadly disease. Reg never quit, even to the very end. Never quit, these two words were ingrained in his vocabulary, and he often repeated them out loud as he passed away. Reg was born August 1940, in Chico, CA, to Ethel IdaMae and Troy Weaver. Later they moved to Burbank, CA where he attended John Burroughs High school. After graduating in 1958 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in France, where he trained and served as Military Police. In January 1966 he joined the LAPD, where he served the City of Los Angeles with honor and distinction for 28 years until he retired June 1992. During those years he worked a variety of assignments including Metropolitan Division, where he was assigned to D Team, better known as S.W.A.T. Reg later went on and was promoted to the rank of Detective where he again worked a number of assignments and ultimately ended his career in the S.I.S., the highly coveted Special Investigation Section. At the time, Reg was one of only 83 men to do so. After retiring Reg we went on to be a Bailiff with Clark County, and finally concluded his law enforcement career as an Investigator II with the Clark County District Attorney's Office. Reg was serious about bench pressing. He held firm to his persistence while staying committed and it showed in all his competitions. He was dedicated to his workouts, which were 3x a week, come rain or shine. In town or out of town, he stayed faithful to his #1 love. Reg competed for over 50 years in The Police and Fire Games nationwide and broke many records for his age group. One notable example, in his final competition, at age 76, he lifted 325 pounds. Reg is preceded in death by his parents, Ethel IdaMae and Troy Weaver; his loving sister, Diane Marie (Weaver) Hulsebus. Survived by me, his wife, Terry Weaver; his son, Brad (Karen), Granddaughter, Kelsey Weaver; Grandsons, Jake, Brayden, and Kayce; Niece, Dena (Dave), Connor, Chrislyn Chovanec; Nephew, Scott (Lisa) Logan, Hannah Hulsebus; Nephew, Kurtis (Robyn) Stephanie, Mason Hulsebus; Brother-in-law, Ed Hulsebus; Stepson, Thomas Adams III; Patriarch Uncle, James McAllister; and forever his friend, (Palee) Ron Phillips, who held true to Reg's very last breath. A million thank you's to the two outstanding doctors who worked extra hard and went beyond to try and save my Reg, (My Hero.) Forever in my heart you will be, Dr. Leo J. Spaccavento (Cardiologist), and Dr. Gaurav Jain (Kidney Specialist). Read More Listen to Obituary