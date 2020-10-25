RENE MICHELLE McNAMARA, 45, of Las Vegas, NV fought a long and difficult battle of Lupus; and passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV. Rene was born at home as RENE MICHELLE VAN SICKLE, on February 24, 1975, in the city of Belmont, CA of San Mateo County. Rene has lived in Las Vegas for forty-one-years. She graduated from El Dorado High School, Las Vegas, NV, class of 1993. After high school, Rene went on to obtain her Nevada license of Cosmetology from Marinello School of Beauty in Clark County, NV and practiced cosmetology for a short-time. Rene also graduated from a local Technical Trade School as a medical coding & billing processor, whereas, she did not pursue this as a career.







Rene is survived by her daughters Aundrea and Robin, step-son; Devon L. McNamara, Mother; Martha Van Sickle, ex-husband & friend; Lee R. McNamara, in-laws; Leslie J. McNamara and Dorothy W. McNamara, brother; Michael Van Sickle, sister & brother-in-law; Christina E. Zeddies and William M. Zeddies, cousin; Belinda M. Van Sickle, Uncle and Aunt; James A. Van Sickle and Michelle Van Sickle, niece and nephews; Allison N. Van Sickle, Andrew J. Van Sickle, Justin M. Van Sickle, and preceded in death by her Father; Capt. William L. Van Sickle, son; Christopher Van Sickle, and grandparents.



Cremation arrangements at Davis Memorial Park Funeral Services.



Rene was undoubtedly a fighter!



No services scheduled.



