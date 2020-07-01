On June 17, 2020, Rex L. Davis, loving husband, father and grandfather and proud Air Force veteran, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 85 after a brief illness.
Rex was was born on October 28, 1934, on the Davis family farm in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Thelma (Moore) Davis and Harold E. Davis. Rex attended the University of Iowa where he was the first "Herky the Hawk" and a member of Delta Upsilon. He was commissioned into the United States Air Force upon his graduation in 1958 and spent most of his 21-year career as a Weapons Systems Officer in the F-111, an innovative supersonic fighter-bomber aircraft. Rex earned a Distinguished Flying Cross and four Air Medals for his heroic service during the Vietnam War.
Rex was stationed at many bases stateside, as well as across the pond. His last overseas assignment was at Upper Heyford AFB in the United Kingdom. After retiring in 1979, Rex maintained regular contact with many friends from his military and college days by attending yearly reunions around the country. He returned to working on the family farm before moving to Las Vegas in 2010.
Rex was an avid traveler, taking multiple trips to Europe and Australia and had spent time in every state in the country, making and visiting friends wherever he went. He never missed an opportunity for adventure or exploration, even spending a winter as a 50-year old "ski bum" in Colorado and riding his bicycle from California to Washington, D.C.
Rex also knew the importance of family and spent many enjoyable times with his three daughters and their families, and he took great pride and joy in their accomplishments.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Don H. Davis. He is survived by his devoted wife and travel companion of 21-years, Hula M. (Ishihara) Davis of Las Vegas, his sister Marilyn Turpin of Overland Park, Kansas, his brother Russell Davis of Cathedral City, California, his daughter Leslie and her husband Ron Borta of Warrenton, Virginia; his daughter Karen and her husband C. Damon Hecker of Alexandria, Virginia; his daughter Erica Davis of Germantown, Maryland, and the mother of his children, Ann M. Davis, as well as many nieces and nephews and good friends.
Rex and Hula spent many fun-filled summers entertaining the grandchildren, C. Zachary Hecker, Grace Hecker, Olivia Borta and Ronald Borta, on the Iowa family farm and traversing the United States seeing the sights. He was never happier then when he and Hula were on the road with a van full of kids.
Remembrances in Rex's name may be made to the Goodland Academy in Hugo, Oklahoma, http://www.goodland.org/
Services are pending. at Arlington National Cemetery,
