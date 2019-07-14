|
REX V POWER Rex V. Power, beloved father and grandfather passed away peacefully in his home moments after his wife of 51 years, June 23, 2019, at the age of 72. A Las Vegas Native and Vietnam veteran, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Power) Luevano; son-in-law, Ignacio Luevano; grandchildren, Mia Luevano and Moni Luevano; and many close friends. Rex was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Power; son, John Power; and father, Henry Gifford who now welcome him home. Loved by many, Rex was always willing to help a friend or stranger in need. Services will be at noon Sat., July 20, at Davis Funeral Home, 1401 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146.