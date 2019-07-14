Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 383-2900
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for REX POWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REX V. POWER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REX V. POWER Obituary
REX V POWER Rex V. Power, beloved father and grandfather passed away peacefully in his home moments after his wife of 51 years, June 23, 2019, at the age of 72. A Las Vegas Native and Vietnam veteran, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Power) Luevano; son-in-law, Ignacio Luevano; grandchildren, Mia Luevano and Moni Luevano; and many close friends. Rex was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Power; son, John Power; and father, Henry Gifford who now welcome him home. Loved by many, Rex was always willing to help a friend or stranger in need. Services will be at noon Sat., July 20, at Davis Funeral Home, 1401 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Homes
Download Now