RICHARD ALBER Richard Royal Alber 81, passed away Friday morning, December 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 31, 1938 in Lincoln, NE and was the only child to parents Royal John Alber, and Pearl Eva Coatman. When Richard was 15, his father, a saxophone player, formed the group Three Jacks and a Jill, with Richard on Trumpet and family friends, the Fetzers, on drums and piano. Later, while attending the University of Nebraska, Richard met his wife LaVonne at a church Bible study. They welcomed their first child, Stella Faye Henriques, in April 1958, who preceded her father in death in 2018. In the early years of his marriage he toured the U.S. with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra under Warren Covington. The family moved to and from Las Vegas and Reno in the early 60's where Richard, known as Dick Alber, continued a long and varied music career. During the Golden Age of Showroom Entertainment, he played in a multitude of house bands including those at The Dunes, The International, and The Stardust. The bands backed many well-known names as well as his personal favorites Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme. He also wrote and arranged original music as well as standards for use in local bands. Richard also led his life in devotion to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He also believed strongly in sharing what he was blessed with in life and generously contributed to many charities. After retirement, in 2003, Richard and LaVonne were able to fulfill their dream of traveling across the US in their RV. Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, LaVonne, daughter Cynthia Parmentier-Cox and her husband Daniel Cox, daughter Laura Santos and her husband Michael Santos, four grandchildren, Ashley Parmentier-Smith, Danielle Nau, Matthew Nau and Shaylene Kanani Henriques, and a great-granddaughter, Knightley Smith. Services will be at 1 p.m. Mon., Jan. 6, at La Paloma Funeral Services, 5450 Stephanie Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89122. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to in memory of Richard Alber.