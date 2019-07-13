On Friday June 21st, Richard Allan Engert, went to his workshop in God’s House; leaving many of us sad but so grateful for the years of fun we had with him. He passed peacefully in his sleep. His parents, Richard and Bessie, will welcome him home. He is survived by his daughter Darlene and two grandchildren. There are five siblings- Clyde, Bonnie, Cheryle, Linda, and Marie and many nieces and nephews.



Richard was an amazing artist who mastered the guitar and drew pencil portraits. He loved music by Bob Dylan and artists from the Vietnam Era. Also a NASCAR fan, his favorite driver was #18, Kyle Busch. Richard was a typical old long-haired hippie who is now among the great artists in the sky.



Services are pending at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Richard was a member of this church and in his last couple years he found grace and peace in this House of God.