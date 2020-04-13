|
Donald Richard Bacon (October 1, 1942- March 13, 2020)
Richard Bacon, 77, of Las Vegas, Nevada, died peacefully with family by his side on March 13, 2020 after an illness. Richard was born to Donald and Mary Bacon in Portland, Oregon. He was very young when his father died. His mother remarried a widower, Hal Shydler, and they blended their two families and added three more children. Richard grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho, where he began lifelong friendships with Steve Carlson, Craig Lynch and Lanny Perkins, before enlisting in the Army and being stationed in South Korea. He graduated from San Jose State and had successful careers in advertising and real estate. He modeled for several advertisements in Las Vegas. An avid golfer and angler, he was also a great animal lover and adopted many dogs, cats, birds and even a white rat. Richard is survived by his siblings Sandy Bacon, Karyn Tercy, and Mike, Tom, Mary Sue, and Dan Shydler, and by his beloved grandson, Jake Knight.
Services will be private.