RICHARD BALSAM ESSEX Richard (Rick) Essex was born on December 6, 1956 and passed away on August 2, 2020 from injuries sustained in an small airplane accident. He was 63 years of age. Rick was born in Las Vegas where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Bishop Gorman High School and attended UNLV where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Rick married his loving wife Christine on November 18, 1979. Together they had 4 children, 7 grandchildren and one on the way. Rick owned and operated a 7-Eleven store in Las Vegas for 41 years. In addition, he has owned other businesses throughout years. When not working, Rick enjoyed fishing, race cars, motor cycle riding, boating, RVing, flying, and spending quality time with his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Christine, and children Richard Essex, Ashley (Craig) Denney, Adam (DaNika) Essex and Aaron (Kahala) Essex and beautiful grandchildren, Richard Essex III, Sadie Denney, Halo Moskwa, Ryder Essex, Kooper Essex, Riley Essex, Lucille Denney, and baby Joan Essex on the way he loved them all unconditionally. He is also survived by loving sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie and Lou Hillegass, Dan Roman Robin and Steve Starr, countless nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. He is preceded in death by his devoted parents, Marilyn and Martin Essex and his adored sister, Joan Essex Roman. If someone was in need of help, Rick was there for them. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and the community. His loving nature, kindness and great sense of humor will long be remembered. Visitation and viewing will be held at Palm Mortuary 7400 West Cheyenne Friday August 7th from 4pm to 8pm. Social Distancing will be required. There will be a graveside service at Palm Northwest, 6701 N Jones with limited room Saturday August 8th at 9am. If you wish you can donate to the family's favorite charity, Nevada Brain Injury. It is a nonprofit organization. The phone number is 702-819-0690. Donations can be sent to 6110 Kings Brook Court, Las Vegas, Nevada 89149.