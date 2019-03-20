RICHARD BUNKER Richard Wendell Bunker of Las Vegas, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 85. Richard was born December 12, 1933, in Las Vegas, to Wendell Bunker and Marion Mott Bunker. He grew up in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, where he attended the Fifth Street School and Las Vegas High School. After graduating high school in 1952, Richard served a three-year mission in Finland for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon his return, he enrolled at Brigham Young University, where he would meet his wife, Carole Ann Morgan. The two were married December 23, 1957, in the St. George, UT temple. Richard graduated from BYU in 1959 with a BS in Public Affairs and Economics. Professionally, Richard was known for his service as Clark County Manager; Chairman of the State Gaming Control Board; an executive at the Circus-Circus, Dunes and Aladdin hotels; President of the Nevada Resort Association and Chairman of the Colorado River Commission. Richard was recognized as a "Distinguished Nevadan" by the University and Community College System of Nevada in 1993. He also received the Anti-Defamation League's "Distinguished Community Service Award" in 1996. Despite his various professional achievements, however, Richard's family was his greatest source of joy. His 60-year marriage to Carole was blessed with three sons, one daughter, 12 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters, each of whom he regularly showered with wisdom, praise and love. Richard was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in numerous callings in the church, including Bishop of the Las Vegas Fifteenth Ward, a member of the Lakes Stake High Council, a Gospel Doctrine Instructor in the Rainbow Ward and a worker in the Las Vegas Temple. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Wendell; and his brother, Bobby. Richard is survived by his wife, Carole; his children, Chris (Kathy), Katy (Jeff), Morgan (Allyson), and Jordan (Janel); siblings, Susan and Gary; his grandchildren; and great-granddaughters. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sat., March 23, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 9580 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV 89147, where family will receive friends beginning at 8:45am. Interment, Palm Valley View Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. Link: https://bit.ly/2HwUcfE Read More Listen to Obituary