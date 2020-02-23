|
|
RICHARD CASS Richard Allen Cass, age 74, passed away January 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. The eldest child of Fred and Virginia Cass, he was born September 4, 1945, in Ogden, UT. After graduation from Weber State University, he worked as a VISTA volunteer in Del Rio, TX, then attended law school at the University of Arizona. He re-located to Las Vegas, in 1979 to work for Allstate Insurance Company, where he earned the designation of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter. With his extensive training and experience, he established an insurance consulting business and was active until his retirement in 2016. His favorite accomplishment in life was becoming a dad. He was a loving and proud father to his son, Christopher and, his daughter, Tanya. In addition to being a caring father, father-in-law, and husband, he loved his granddaughters, Kyla and Ellie, and many nieces and nephews. Besides family, he robustly enjoyed hunting, fishing, cats, democrats, and CNN 24/7. He was actively involved with his hobby of pigeon breeding and racing and fondly referred to them as "athletes with wings." Always kind and non-judgemental, he brightened the room with his happy and optimistic personality. We will miss his sense of humor and clever wit. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Fred and Virginia, and his brother, Terry. His survivors include his wife of 32 years, Irene Bourgault Cass; son, Christopher (Lucinda) Cass; daughter, Tanya Cass; granddaughters, Kyla Cass, and Ellie Cass; brother-in-law, Richard (Kathy) Bourgault; sister-in-law, Clodaugh Bourgault; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of Richard's life at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, Duarte, CA. The family wishes special thanks to Doctors Tanvir Ahmad, James Sanchez, and Kathleen Wairimu for their care and support during Richard's illness.