1937 - 2020
Richard (Dick) C. Morse, 82, of Las Vegas Nevada, passed away at home on February 16th, 2020.

Richard was born in Cicero, Illinois to Donald and Antoinette Morse on April 24th, 1937. He graduated Morton high school. Richard married Laural K. Pratt on February 14th, 1970 in Denver, Colorado. He was a Veteran of the Army, 101st Airborne Division followed by a life long career in civil service as a Sheriff's Deputy, GSA Investigator and Emergency Preparedness Manager for the Department of Energy. He enjoyed practical jokes, telling stories of his travels and days in the military and loved Chicago Blackhawks.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Ann, wife Laural K. and sister Patricia. Richard is survived by his brother James (Denise), 5 children - Maria Morse Dolby (Grant), Cindy Morse Wedel (Shad), Mike, Matt, and Jeff (Haley), along with 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be 4:00- 8:00 p.m. Monday February 24th, 2020. Services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 1100 AM, at Bunkers Mortuary, 925 N. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, . 89101,
