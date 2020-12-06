RICHARD COON Richard Jerome Coon fell asleep in death, November 22, 2020. Richard was a lifelong resident of Las Vegas. He was the youngest of three children, born July 18,1946 to Thayer and Kathryn Coon. He shared himself with us through song which served to cheer us all through the rigors of our lives though his talents vast and his interests many. His achievements were numerous; in addition to his service in the armed forces, he was a pilot, an engineer, a clockmaker, and a hypnotherapist, to name a few. He was a man inclined toward kindness and good humor, that of which all those near to him appreciate deeply. He was a faithful husband and a committed father who took the responsibilities of raising his children seriously. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, TJ; and his wife Judy (Wendy). He is survived by his sister, Judy; and all those who call him Dad: Sherrie, Rich, Hoss, Amy, Yvette, Travis, Shannon, and Ryan; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; as well as two dogs, all of whom he had abundant love for and they for him. His was a life that will be remembered by those who love him with appreciation for his loyalty and kindness. Due to present circumstances services will be conducted via the Zoom platform on a date to be determined soon. if you would be interested in receiving notification in order to attend, please send correspondence to Amy Young at o2byounger@ hotmail.com
. we are looking forward to hearing from you.