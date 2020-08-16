Richard "Wayne" Corbett was born on April 29, 1939 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at the age of 81. He was raised in the South West and spent time in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Georgia. He moved to Ocala, FL in 2016.



He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 28 years, Linda Corbett, daughter Katherine Butler (Mark) of Henderson, NV; sons Eric Corbett (Mary) of Glendale, AZ; and DeWayne Alan Corbett of Yerington, NV; brother David Corbett of Lewisville, AR; and three step-children Michael Darville of West Palm Beach, FL; and Jessica Darville-Vultaggio (Joe) of Lake Worth, FL, Carl Carlgren of Pahrump, NV; sister-in-law Ludy Corbett of Henderson, NV; four grandchildren, Jordan Butler of Baltimore, MD; Laura Butler and Emily Butler of Las Vegas, NV, and Arron Butler of Henderson, NV; niece Lisa Corbett Drake of Henderson, NV; and nephew Michael Corbett of Las Vegas, NV. He was predeceased by his parents, James A. Corbett and Clara Elizabeth Corbett; his sister, Thelma Lee Heffel of Texarkana, TX; brother Eugene Corbett of Lewisville, AR; and infant son Robbie Corbett.



He served in the U. S. Navy from 1956 - 1959 at Camp Pendleton. He had a very interesting career which began at the forefront of computer technology (coding, programming, software and hardware). He worked at Pan American, various casinos in Las Vegas, the Nevada Test Site, Computer Sciences (Saudi Arabia), Maricopa County Law Enforcement & Judicial Systems (Arizona), consulted for Shell Oil (Nigeria), Clark County Data Processing (Nevada), United Technologies Corporation (Pratt & Whitney in Pakistan and Turbo Power & Marine in West Palm Beach, FL) and was a computer consultant throughout the eastern portion of the United States.



His hobbies included hiking, which he hiked the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim many times, biking, canoeing, running, astronomy and exercising. He also loved to travel.



At this time, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society.



No services scheduled.



