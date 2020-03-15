|
|
RICHARD G (RICK) CROCETTI Rick Crocetti, beloved husband, father & grandfather died of Parkinson's Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 at home in Las Vegas. Born Dec. 2, 1941 in Steubenville, OH to Violet & Archie Crocetti, where he attended Catholic Central High. In 1967 he worked at Caesars' Palace for 28 years as Security Sgt. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Violet & Archie Crocetti; infant son, Richard Archie Crocetti. He was survived by his wife, Rose; brothers, Greg (Sue) & Joe Crocetti; sister, Debbie (Ken) Walton; daughter, Sherri Landers (David) grand-daughter, Grace of St. Petersburg, FL: son, Scott; step-daughter, Debbie Sandoval; step-son, Tony Salazar. Services: Palm Mortuary on Sat., March 21, 2020 at 1pm. at 800 S. Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89015.